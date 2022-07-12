Viral Video: We, Indians can dance on any sort if music because we just need a reason to dance. Dancing is so much fun especially when you are doing it with your friends! One such crazy dance video has gone viral, showing a group of boys breaking into a hilarious dance as they groove to the music of a truck’s horn. The video shows a group of boys on their bikes, parked on the side of a road. As soon as the truck enters blasting the Naagin dance tune, the boys start dancing to it in a rather excited and enthusiastic manner. Some are seen screaming and shouting as they are dancing, while some were seen crawling and slithering on the road.Also Read - Viral Video: Curious Monkeys Watch Video of Themselves on a Smartphone, Are Left Fascinated | Watch

The video was shared by Twitter user Kiran Arun Kadupatil, with a caption that reads, “Need an excuse.” From the caption, it seems that the video was shot somewhere in Maharashtra.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 40,000 views, and drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some took it in a light-hearted manner, remembering their own friends, while some commented that such a ruckus on the road might cause traffic disruption. ”Boys will be boys,” wrote one user while another said, “Missing those days with gang.”

What do you think about this video?