Viral Video Today: In a video going viral on social media, a group of youths stormed a McDonald's restaurant in Nottingham city centre, and stole food and cold drinks. According to the police, a group of around 50 teenagers piled into the Clumber Street fast-food chain on August 21, at around 9pm. Their age is said to be between 14 and 16. In the video, a few of them can be seen jumping over the counter and started stealing food that was being prepared in the kitchen. They also helped themselves to soft drinks as others filmed the bizarre incident on their phones. Some of them also abused and threatened the staff.

A Twitter account called TalkTV shared the video and wrote, “Police are studying CCTV after a mob of 50 youths looted this McDonald’s in Nottingham last night and threatened staff. A police spokesman said the incident is being treating as “commercial burglary”.