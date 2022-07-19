Viral Video: There is no dearth of people who love dance. After all, dance is one of the most beautiful art forms through which one can express a range of emotions. One such video is going viral which shows a trio of boys performing a beautiful dance which will leave you mesmerized.Also Read - African Kids Dance In Front Of Banana Trees To Gomi Gomi Song, Viral Video Has 30 Million Views

In the video, all three boys can be seen wearing white masks, hat and matching outfits. One of them is sitting and two boys are standing behind him with their faces down. At first glance, it seems that they are going to show some magic, but in a few moments, they create a magic of dance that people are left in awe. All the boys make beautiful formations while dancing in sync. The trio danced using only their hands and face, yet the dance was so impressive.

An Instagram page called Dance Tutorials shared the video and wrote, “This is Incredible.”

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, “Woooooow just woooow,” while another commented, “kaay I Looove this video wish there was a part 2.” Others showered compliments and poured emojis to express their appreciation. Many also requested a part two of the dance.