A video of a group of doctors in scrubs dancing to Salman Khan's new dance number 'Seeti Maar' from his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going viral on social media. The video clip shows the group of doctors dancing to the Mandolin instrumental cover of Seeti Maar in a hospital's hallway. The viral video has also managed to impress Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who plays one of the leading roles in the film. She even shared the video post on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Wow, Our Real heroes."The video was originally posted on the social media platform by one of Patani's fan clubs, later the actress shared it herself as a story.

The fan club posted the video with the caption, "#SeetiMaar Mandolin Cover. Woah! #seetimaar Mandolin Cover by doctors! Such vibe and energy!" and also tagged Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Prabhu Deva along with others in the post.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Disha (@teamdishap)

In the viral video, the doctors, who are working day and night amid the coronavirus pandemic, danced to the instrumental cover of the song wearing masks and hospital scrubs. In the video, while one of the doctors plays the mandolin, the others danced to the upbeat tunes of the song.

Watch the video of Seeti Maar here:

The voice behind the Seeti Maar song is of Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan. The movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was Salman’s Eid release for 2021 and was released on May 13. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo, and Randeep Hooda.

