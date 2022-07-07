Viral Video Today: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. One such video is going viral, showing a group of girls dancing together in a beautiful formation, and you will be in awe after watching the clip. In the video, the girls perform an enchanting dance, by making beautiful formations through their hands. Meanwhile, the girl in the front holds her posture and smiles beautifully throughout the performance.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Desi Boys Dance to Barso Re, Leave Netizens in Splits. Watch

This video has won the hearts of million people, and is becoming increasingly viral on Twitter. A Twitter account shared the video and wrote, “Girl in the front is the most talented.’

Watch the video here:

Girl in the front is the most talented😅pic.twitter.com/Lxc5fJ2eG2 — nftbadger (@nftbadger) July 3, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed around 3.1 million likes, with netizens heaping praises on the dancers. Many called it super and amazing, while hailing the girls for the coordinated group dance. One user appreciated the girl in the lead and wrote, “Yes indeed.. cause she can’t move at all, if she keep moving everything will look odd.. just imagine holding that difficult posture for few mins without moving…” Another commented, “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. You need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.””

That's a Vibrant Sanatan Culture 🙏😊🙏 — Satya🇮🇳 Respect the Zero (@Satish07Verma) July 3, 2022

"Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. You need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.” — Matheus 🐛 (@peply__) July 4, 2022

Yes indeed.. cause she can’t move at all, if she keep moving everything will look odd.. just imagine holding that difficult posture for few mins without moving… — Yogi (@overthinkeryogi) July 3, 2022

I can watch this all day. — Lemon₳da (@HizkiyaOren) July 3, 2022

This is beautiful — wickedwitch🇮🇳 (@ur_badkarma1) July 4, 2022

