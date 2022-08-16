Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. Demonstrating the same, a group of little girls are being hailed online for their kindness after they rescue a kitten that got stuck in a storm drain. The video shows the group trying their best to pull out the cat stuck in the drain. One of the girls lies on the ground and stretches her hand inside the drain to retrieve the cat. After their combined efforts, they were finally successful in their sweet mission and the happiness on their faces are just adorable.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Save Calf From Drowning in Pool, Win Hearts Online. Watch

The video was posted to Twitter by Correspondent with a caption that reads, “This group of friends heard a kitten meowing and noticed it had fallen down a storm drain. This is the moment one of the girls was able to rescue the kitten!”

Watch the video here:

This group of friends heard a kitten meowing and noticed it had fallen down a storm drain. This is the moment one of the girls was able to rescue the kitten! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 😺❤️🐈 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jORpbCRplB — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 14, 2022

The kindness and quick thinking of these girl impressed the internet. One user wrote, “Well Done, i know they don’t make capes in your size!” Another commented, “A timeline cleanser…. And that kitten is adorable!” A third said, “Awwww thanks for your help of this little kitten.”