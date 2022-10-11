Tiger viral video: We should all remember one thing very clearly is when we see a large carnivore, it wanted us to see it. While a lot of wildlife enthusiasts like to go to forest reserves, it is better to stay away from them as it can maul you to death. Maintaining a respectable distance is always good and means that you are thoughful towards the wild animal. Such video is doing rounds on internet where some youths can be seen taking selfies with a tiger, who was crossing a road at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Thankfully, the tiger ignored the men in the frame and continued his way, without causing any harm.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra And Mongoose Fight To Death, Watch Who Wins!

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. He also shared an important message with it. "Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don't resort to this wired behaviour."

The 47-seconds clip, short clip showed a group of men nearly following a tiger trying to cross a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild cat.

Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour. pic.twitter.com/e0ikR90aTB — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 6, 2022

Since the video surfaced online, it has stacked over 83.5 thousand views along with 417 retweets on Twitter. Internet users slammed the men for their “gawar” behavior. Some even said that “Serious teaching needs to be done at schools level.”