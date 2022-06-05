Viral Video Today: Did you know? A group of penguins in the water is called a raft but on land they’re called a waddle. A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where we see a group of penguins waddling on land.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Elderly Couple Dance on Trending Song My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ with the following caption, “Penguins chasing a butterfly..”. It shows a group of Adelie penguins flapping their wings across a southern landscape while chasing a butterfly flying in front of their faces. Also Read - Viral Video: Beautiful Peacock Flies Across Balcony In Delhi, Mesmerises Internet. Watch

While the video is short, netizens couldn’t stop replaying it and have viewed it over 3.2 million times. While one user wrote, “Somehow, any scene with penguin is a heartwarming! Penguins, like our pets are so cute,” another said, “this (video) really needs to be longer.” “I wonder which Penguin convinced them it was a posse…” wrote third. A fourth user jokingly added, “That butterfly is taunting them with its flying ability, and I love it!” Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Outsmarts Dog Chasing Her By Using This Genius Trick. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?