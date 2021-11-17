Diu: A couple hailing from Gujarat had a narrow escape as their parachute rope snapped during a parasailing trip in Diu. The incident happened on Sunday when Ajit Kathad and his wife Sarala Kathadent went parasailing on the beach off the Una coast of Gujarat. Just minutes into the ride, the rope of their parachute tied to the powerboat that was dragging it, snapped. As a result, the couple fell straight into the sea.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Jalebi Baby, Win The Internet | Watch

However, luckily, neither Ajit nor his wife Sarla were hurt and they escaped without injuries. They were wearing lifejackets and were rescued by the lifeguards deployed at the beach almost immediately. Ajit Kathad’s elder brother Rakesh Dharecha, was also present at the venue, taking a video of their adventure.

“I was recording the video and had no idea what to do when the rope broke. I could see my brother and sister-in-law falling from a great height, and I never felt so helpless as I did at that moment,” TOI quoted Rakesh as saying.

A video of the the nail-biting incident was shared on Twitter by user Rahul Dharecha who has asked authorities to take action.

Watch the video here:

After the incident, the couple was visibly shocked. “While we remained afloat thanks to our life jackets, my wife was in a state of shock and couldn’t speak for a few minutes. We requested help from the powerboat to which our parachute was anchored but they told us the lifeguards would save us. Around five minutes later, the lifeguards came on another powerboat and rescued us,” Ajit told The Indian Express.

Ajit is a multipurpose health worker by profession, and Sarla is a teacher, the reports said.