Viral Video Today: We have recently come across several bizarre food experiments with foods that should never ever be mixed together like ice cream and khichdi or maggi with ice cream. Another ice cream experiment is going viral which has left netizens in utter disgust.Also Read - Viral Video: Viral Video of Khichdi Ice Cream Roll; Netizens Say, ‘Why Will Someone Eat Khichdi Rolls?'

The video was posted on Twitter with the following text: “Dil wala sandwich from Bhavnagar”. The clip has received 578k views. It was filmed in Bhavnagar, Gujarat at a stall called Hitesh Sandwiches. In the video, a street vendor makes a strange ice cream sandwich. Also Read - Viral Video: Customer's Hilarious Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Leaves Netizens Cackling. Watch

He first cuts white bread with a heart-shaped cutter and then spreads butter and jam on it. He grates chocolate on the bread slices, then takes a chocobar ice cream, cut it in half and puts in the sandwich. The vendor cuts the sandwich into two halves and gives it to customer to eat.

Watch the viral video below:

Twitter users were triggered after watching the vendor make the weird sandwich. Foodies expressed their anger at the food combination with savage tweets. Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

If “You won’t be able to guess what happens next” was a food video. :3 https://t.co/xAp56lIE1U — Sniggy (@SadGuru2020) June 25, 2022

Okk but cheese icecream butter together i https://t.co/udCDNIRUc8 — (@y0urfrenchfries) June 25, 2022

Ok i love Gujarati food. But there should be a restraining order on these “experimental” food. https://t.co/6xOR2OnTXI — Rahul (@myopicvisionary) June 25, 2022

Cringed when he cut that chocobar in half like that. Need that erased from my mind asap https://t.co/FyxLBGeTqH — Abhinand (@abhi_nand19) June 25, 2022

How am I supposed to unsee it? https://t.co/b7T2ciZDfw — Shafali Nigam (@nigam_shafali) June 25, 2022

Imagine there are people who’re literally eating all this https://t.co/IRfthE0llk — Boring (@Boringism) June 24, 2022

Mulitiverse madness. https://t.co/T8c3MWcUKX — Bankrupted Anil Ambani who make Rafale Jets (@BobLee_Gunny) June 24, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?