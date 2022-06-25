Viral Video Today: We have recently come across several bizarre food experiments with foods that should never ever be mixed together like ice cream and khichdi or maggi with ice cream. Another ice cream experiment is going viral which has left netizens in utter disgust.Also Read - Viral Video: Viral Video of Khichdi Ice Cream Roll; Netizens Say, ‘Why Will Someone Eat Khichdi Rolls?'
The video was posted on Twitter with the following text: “Dil wala sandwich from Bhavnagar”. The clip has received 578k views. It was filmed in Bhavnagar, Gujarat at a stall called Hitesh Sandwiches. In the video, a street vendor makes a strange ice cream sandwich. Also Read - Viral Video: Customer's Hilarious Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Leaves Netizens Cackling. Watch
He first cuts white bread with a heart-shaped cutter and then spreads butter and jam on it. He grates chocolate on the bread slices, then takes a chocobar ice cream, cut it in half and puts in the sandwich. The vendor cuts the sandwich into two halves and gives it to customer to eat.
Watch the viral video below:
Twitter users were triggered after watching the vendor make the weird sandwich. Foodies expressed their anger at the food combination with savage tweets. Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:
What are your thoughts on the video?