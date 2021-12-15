Banswara: In the era of themed and grand weddings, the practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in many North Indian states. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced. Pictures and videos of guns being waved and fired in the air at the wedding reception of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya’s son in Banswara are going viral on social media. Despite the presence of police and several other ministers, gunshots were fired by the guests openly.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Bride & Groom Fire Gun During Wedding, Land in Trouble | Watch

According to an IANS report, the wedding reception of Chandraveer Singh, son of Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, was held on Monday night. Several people were seen carrying guns while others were seen firing in the air. The firing took place at the huge pandal and the stage set up for the ceremony.

Many Congress and BJP leaders, including Malviya, police and administration officials were seen present on the occasion. During the reception, about 40 people are seen holding guns in the video.

Chandraveer tied the knot with Harshita, daughter of Dhan Singh Rawat, who was a minister of state in the BJP government. After the wedding, a reception was held in Banswara city on Monday night. The reception held at a resort went on till midnight where people were seen opening fire to celebrate the occasion. Besides firing and gun waving, the marriage is also being discussed as the two political rivals from the Congress and the BJP have now become relatives.

In a similar incident, a Ghaziabad couple was seen holding and firing a gun in air, during their wedding. Celebratory firing at public gatherings, religious places, marriages is a criminal offence even with licensed guns and even if no one is injured. According to the amendment in the Arms Act, weapons cannot be used in any public function.

(With IANS inputs)