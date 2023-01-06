Caught On Cam: Man Hits Woman With Helmet After She Refused To Ride On His Bike | WATCH

Gurugram: Almost every day horrific and violent incidents emerge from different corners f the country. While people are still reeling from the horrific Kanjhawala accident, another violent incident was reported in Delhi-NCR. A CCTV footage emerged from Gurugram where a man was seen hitting a woman with a helmet as she refused to ride along with him on bike.

A video tweeted by ANI shows a bike passing by an auto. The man then gets off the bike while the woman is seen getting off the auto. What seems like a brief argument follows and the man is then seen hitting the woman with his helmet. Some people around them try to intervene and stop him and he is brought under control with great difficulty.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

“A man named Kamal thrashed a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike,” ACP Manoj K, Gurugram, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “The woman was severely injured, and was rushed to a hospital. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Further probe is underway,” he further added.

While in this case, the man seemed to be an acquaintance of the woman, a shocker had emerged on Sunday from Delhi’s Sultanpuri when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car when she was on her on scooty in early hours. The men in the car were reported to be an inebriated state and did not know the woman.