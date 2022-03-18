Widespread celebrations are breaking out across India on Holi today as people celebrate the festival of colours. People are celebrating the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, drinking thandai, splashing gulaal while chanting ‘Holi Hai’, attacking each other with water guns, or playing with water balloons. Leading up to Holi and a day before the festival, on Chhoti Holi, some people throw gulaal, water or balloons on each other and strangers.Also Read - Viral Video: Kids in Gujarat Play Holi With Flowers While Dancing on Zingaat. Watch

A few young men decided to pull a Holi prank some women, without meaning any harm to them or splashing water on them. The video was uploaded on YouTube by the channel 'Prank Buzz' a few days ago. It has received over 16 million views so far. Netizens found the video hilarious and praised the guys for making people laugh with the harmless prank.

The video shows a young man distracting some young women by talking to them for a few seconds. His friends then appear behind them and pretend to attack them buckets full of coloured water. The guy talking to them pretends by shouting at his friends to pour the water over the girls. On hearing this and seeing the buckets, the women scrammed. While running away, they notice that not a single drop of water touched them as they were empty buckets and the guys were just pranking them. They then laugh it off and leave.

Watch the viral video below: