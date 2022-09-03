Viral Video: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet and every one is seen recreating the trend in their own style. The challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. Now, a funny video has emerged on social media showing a group of men recreating the song on a Mumbai local train. In the video, a guy pushes another from the train as they are set to alight from the transport. He falls down only to perform the hook step of the viral trend, with his friends supporting him.Also Read - Viral Video: News Anchor Swallows Fly on Live TV, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

A Instagram account called Randomly Khushaal shared the hilarious video and captioned it as, “Daily Trend In Mumbai Local.” Also Read - Emirates Air Hostess Welcomes Son Onboard, Gets a Loving Hug. Viral Video Makes Netizens Go Aww

WATCH FUNNY VIDEO OF PEOPLE RECREATING KALA CHASHMA TREND IN MUMBAI LOCAL:

Users loved the funny recreation and found the situation very relatable. Since being shared, the video has attracted over 1 million views and more than 44,000 likes. One user wrote, “OMG!! That was hilarious.” Others poured several laugh emojis on the video. Another commented, “ye wala alag tha but ek number tha.”

