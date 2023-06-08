Home

Viral Video: Gym Trainer Abuses, Bullies Man to Lift 210 kg Weight in Gurugram

A video clip capturing the gym trainer bullying and threatening a man has gone viral, but not for good reasons.

Video shows gym trainer abusing man in Gurugram. | Photo: @PawanDurani/Twitter

For fitness enthusiasts, building their physique and lifting heavy weights is everything. According to most gym enthusiasts, lifting heavy weights is an effective way to relieve stress. Regular workouts lead to a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude. However, what about forced workouts that often result in injuries?

One such incident has emerged from Gurugram, where a gym trainer used violent and abusive means to make his trainee lift heavy weights, putting him at risk of injury. A video clip capturing the gym trainer bullying and threatening a man has gone viral, but not for good reasons.

In the video, a man, assumed to be the trainer, can be seen holding a stick and threatening an individual to squat with 210 kg weights or face a slap from the stick on his back. The so-called trainer instructs the weightlifter to hold his breath and lift the weight, while another individual supports him. The video further shows the trainer threatening gym members not to engage in alcohol, smoking, or any form of intoxication, or else they will face his wrath.

Watch The Viral Video Here

This is how ‘they’ teach you weightlifting in a gym in Haryana #India pic.twitter.com/3SFFXJL0c2 — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) June 6, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Pawan Durani with the caption, “This is how ‘they’ teach you weightlifting in a gym in Haryana.”

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 56,000 views, with netizens criticizing the gym trainer for his abusive words and aggressive behaviour. Many Twitter users expressed concern that the weightlifter could have injured himself while attempting to lift such a heavy weight under the pressure of the gym trainer.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This culture needs to shift to Bihar and eastern UP. This way, maybe the malnourished kids will be benefitted,” a Twitter user commented.

“This is ego lifting.. Extremely stopid & dangerous. I always remember what Kai green said.. We are bodybuilders & not weight lifter for ego lifting,” said the second user.

“Wish my trainer was this hard core,” the third user joked.

“It’s mma training,” said another.

