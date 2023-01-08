Adorable Video of Baby Elephant Playfully Chasing a Chicken Will Make Your Weekend Delightful | WATCH

Viral Video: Baby elephant videos are always cute and funny and end up taking the internet by storm often. And, now a video of an elephant calf playfully chasing and going around a chicken is going viral across social media platforms. The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a page named Elephantloveyou.

The undated video clip was originally shared by another Insta page named Haven Elephant cake with the caption, “Luna is waiting for the cake, playing with the mud. Suddenly the chicken is there and then !!!”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

In the viral video, we can see the baby elephant named Luna near a small mud-filled pond when suddenly a chicken comes near it. The baby elephant gets distracted by the chicken and starts chasing it playfully. While the chicken ran ahead faster, the elephant calf couldn’t keep up with the chicken’s pace and stumbled upon on the ground.

The video has garnered millions of views and people have posted adorable comments like, “Chase Gone Wrong”, “She’s so naughty”, “How cute little Elephant” and many more.