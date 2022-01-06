Viral Video: Jawed Habib, one of the most popular hair stylists in the country, has been caught in the middle of a controversy after a shocking video surfaced on Twitter, showing him spitting on a woman’s head. During a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Habib is seen spitting on a woman’s head in front of everyone, saying that her hair is dry. He is also jokingly heard saying that there is power in his spit. However, as of now, the authenticity of the video and date of which the video is from, could not be confirmed.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Tries to Fool Peanut Seller But Fails Miserably. Watch
In the video, a woman is seen sitting on a salon chair on the stage. While giving tips to the people present at the training seminar, Habib casually spits on the hair of the woman, saying ‘Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai.” Meanwhile, people present there are heard clapping and laughing.
Watch the video here:
After the video went viral, the woman in the video has come forward to share the humiliating experience.
In a video, she said, ”Mera naam Pooja Gupta, Vanshika beauty parlour ke naam se mera parlour hai. Mai Baraut ki rehne wali hoon aur kal maine ek seminar attend kiya Jawed Habib Sir ka. Aur unhone on the stage mujhe haircut ke liye invite kiya, aur unhone itna misbehave kiya. Unhone ye dikhaya hai ki agar aapke paas paani na ho to aap apne thook se bhi haircut kara sakte ho. To maine haircut nahi karaya. Mai apni gali ke nukkad ke nai se baal katwa lungi, par kabhi Jawed Habib se nahi.”
See the video here:
Meanwhile, social media users are left disgusted by the incident and sympathized with the woman. One user wrote, ”Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated.”
