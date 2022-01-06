Viral Video: Jawed Habib, one of the most popular hair stylists in the country, has been caught in the middle of a controversy after a shocking video surfaced on Twitter, showing him spitting on a woman’s head. During a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Habib is seen spitting on a woman’s head in front of everyone, saying that her hair is dry. He is also jokingly heard saying that there is power in his spit. However, as of now, the authenticity of the video and date of which the video is from, could not be confirmed.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Tries to Fool Peanut Seller But Fails Miserably. Watch

In the video, a woman is seen sitting on a salon chair on the stage. While giving tips to the people present at the training seminar, Habib casually spits on the hair of the woman, saying ‘Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai.” Meanwhile, people present there are heard clapping and laughing.

Watch the video here:

This is Javed Habeeb… Spitting instead of using water… absolutely horrible 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

After the video went viral, the woman in the video has come forward to share the humiliating experience.

In a video, she said, ”Mera naam Pooja Gupta, Vanshika beauty parlour ke naam se mera parlour hai. Mai Baraut ki rehne wali hoon aur kal maine ek seminar attend kiya Jawed Habib Sir ka. Aur unhone on the stage mujhe haircut ke liye invite kiya, aur unhone itna misbehave kiya. Unhone ye dikhaya hai ki agar aapke paas paani na ho to aap apne thook se bhi haircut kara sakte ho. To maine haircut nahi karaya. Mai apni gali ke nukkad ke nai se baal katwa lungi, par kabhi Jawed Habib se nahi.”

See the video here:

Meanwhile, social media users are left disgusted by the incident and sympathized with the woman. One user wrote, ”Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated.”

Absolutely disgusting. And who are those people clapping? Really? REALLY? https://t.co/XDEEQTzlaD — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) January 6, 2022

She has such a pained sort of expression on her face. Maybe she knew whats going to happen. Wonder what was the incentive or the coercion?? — Nisha Thomas🇮🇳🦋 (@NishaTh19028757) January 5, 2022

These celebrities think no end of themselves….I wish he had spitted on each one of those in the audience who laughed. — Varsha (@Varrsha2) January 5, 2022

Never went to his saloon. Always wondered why the hell am I supposed to pay Rs 2000 for a haircut. https://t.co/uYplfFZdhG — Aneesh Gokhale (@authorAneesh) January 6, 2022

Yuk !! I am never going to any Javed Habeeb outlet … #banjavedhabeeb https://t.co/QwTJPiuSr9 — armageddon (@apache065) January 6, 2022

Who else wants to go to Javed Habeeb to get spitting on your head? I think a roadside hair dresser with a chair 🪑 is more hygienic than this moron. It is a shame if you continue to go to these low class hair dressers and pay thousands. https://t.co/DDPvKGF4M3 — Neeraj Singh (@neerajsingh108) January 5, 2022

