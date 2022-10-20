Viral Video Today: You might have seen salons offering free tea, coffee or water with haircuts but this is the first time you’ll see a hairdresser giving free kisses to clients. The hilarious video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘bigyamshair’ with the following caption: ‘Spread the love this holiday season’. It has gone viral with over 948k views 31k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Kisses Cheetah & Cuddles With Him, Internet Left Stunned | Watch

The clip shows the hairdresser stopping in the middle of the cut hair, pretending to check something on the customer’s head but then giving them a loving kiss on the forehead. The customers instantly break out in laughter after the hairdresser’s adorable yet unusual prank. Also Read - Viral Video: Sali Sits Beside Jija For a Photo, Then Suddenly Kisses Him In Front Of Bride. Watch

While a haircut makes your appearance fresh and helps you feel more confident, this barber also makes them happier by making them smile with his prank. Netizens found the video wholesome and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Plot twist ‘ they all really needed forehead kisses,” a user commented. “I smiled harder and harder after each kiss,” another user wrote. “I love this because everyone deserves affection,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Horrifying! Karnataka Man Tries to Kiss King Cobra, Gets Bitten on The Lip | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BARBER PRANKING CUSTOMERS WITH FOREHEAD KISS HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thirdeyethirst (@third_eye_thirst)

That’s how everybody should spread smiles!