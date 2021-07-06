Dharamshala: Tenzin Gyatso, also famously revered as The Dalai Lama, is one of the most beloved spiritual leaders of our generation and a global icon of peace and compassion. As the esteemed leader turned 86, his followers commemorated the occasion by global virtual celebrations and wishing him a long life. His Holiness Tenzin Gyatso is the longest-reigning (and longest-living) Dalai Lama and he may be the last Dalai Lama. Also Read - Trump Signs Tibet Policy to Preempt Chinese Move on Dalai Lama's Succession; China Firmly Opposes

On the occasion of his birthday, he shared a video for his well-wishers and followers, and appealed to them to keep non-violence and compassion in rest of their lives.

Speaking in his usual witty tone, he said, ”I am just one human being. Many people really show they love me. And many people actually love my smile. In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome. Many people really show me genuine friendship. Now this moment my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust. I want to express my thanks.”

Watch the full video here:

In the message, the Nobel Peace laureate, added: “For myself, I can assure you, that for the rest of my life I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate condition. So, my dear friends, on my birthday, this is my gift. Please keep it in mind. I myself committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends,” he said. He also said since he became a refugee and settled down in India, he has valued the freedom and religious harmony in India. Many followers of Dalai Lama thronged to the comments section to wish him. One user wrote, ”Happy birthday Your Holiness. Let us pray all people heed your words and secularism provides a safe environment for the people of the world, regardless of state, to practice their beliefs free of persecution and torment. And may they act with love and compassion, eschewing violence”. Another wrote, ”Happy Birthday your holiness, I wish you many many more, the world is such a better and beautiful place with you in it.” People on Twitter too celebrated his birthday virtually and poured heartfelt wishes for him: On the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama’s 86th birthday, my warmest wishes to the pioneer of peace, beacon of hope & light to the world. I pray with the deepest reverence for your excellent health & long life. pic.twitter.com/hsinIFQnDW — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) July 6, 2021 There’s always a renewed sense of joy simply being aware that you’re still around, sharing the same time & space. May you have a long life, for the sake of all beings, for peace, harmony & justice. Many Happy Returns of the day Your Holiness. Happy 86th Birthday. 💕#DalaiLama pic.twitter.com/rf2GlTinyv — Tenzin Sangpo (@TibetTibet1959) July 5, 2021 A warm birthday wishes to His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama. On his 86th birthday. One of my SandArt at puri beach . pic.twitter.com/zdklej4ppC — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 6, 2021 Happy Birthday to His Holiness @DalaiLama! Thank you for your wisdom, spirituality, & inspiring the world with compassion, wishing u good health & long life. 💐🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wqp5iO7PJz — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 6, 2021 happy birthday to #DalaiLama ji.he continues to be a beacon of hope. “There is a saying in Tibetan, 'Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.'

No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope,that's our real disaster.”

Dalai Lama XIV pic.twitter.com/qjheuqcBCB — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) July 6, 2021 Happy 86th Birthday – The Messenger of Peace, His holiness the 14th Dalai Lama . May you live long 🎂🙏#DalaiLama pic.twitter.com/IvFqdKZH0X — Jeet Biswa 🇮🇳 (@IndiBlog) July 6, 2021