Dharamshala: Tenzin Gyatso, also famously revered as The Dalai Lama, is one of the most beloved spiritual leaders of our generation and a global icon of peace and compassion. As the esteemed leader turned 86, his followers commemorated the occasion by global virtual celebrations and wishing him a long life. His Holiness Tenzin Gyatso is the longest-reigning (and longest-living) Dalai Lama and he may be the last Dalai Lama.
On the occasion of his birthday, he shared a video for his well-wishers and followers, and appealed to them to keep non-violence and compassion in rest of their lives.
Speaking in his usual witty tone, he said, ”I am just one human being. Many people really show they love me. And many people actually love my smile. In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome. Many people really show me genuine friendship. Now this moment my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust. I want to express my thanks.”
In the message, the Nobel Peace laureate, added: “For myself, I can assure you, that for the rest of my life I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate condition. So, my dear friends, on my birthday, this is my gift. Please keep it in mind. I myself committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends,” he said.
He also said since he became a refugee and settled down in India, he has valued the freedom and religious harmony in India.
Many followers of Dalai Lama thronged to the comments section to wish him. One user wrote, ”Happy birthday Your Holiness. Let us pray all people heed your words and secularism provides a safe environment for the people of the world, regardless of state, to practice their beliefs free of persecution and torment. And may they act with love and compassion, eschewing violence”.
Another wrote, ”Happy Birthday your holiness, I wish you many many more, the world is such a better and beautiful place with you in it.”
People on Twitter too celebrated his birthday virtually and poured heartfelt wishes for him:
About the Dalai Lama
Born on July 6, 1935, at Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognized at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. He fled Tibet after a failed uprising against the Chinese rule in 1959. Since then, he has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet.
Revered as a ‘living God’, he has devoted his entire life to the pursuit of humanitarian and environmental causes, global peace, and promoting values such as forgiveness, self-discipline, tolerance, compassion, and contentment. Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama is a reincarnation of a kind of spiritual being called a bodhisattva, who chooses to be reborn over and over to share wisdom and help people.
The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent campaign for democracy and freedom in his homeland.