A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a bride can be seen eagerly waiting for her groom and as he finally arrives with the baraat, she does something incredibly cute. The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, "How beautifully this bride waiting for her groom. We're totally mesmerized." The video has received more than 10,000 likes so far.

In the video, the bride who's looking beautiful in a grey lehenga, could be seen hiding behind a door as her future husband arrives at the hall with his family. She could be seen looking at the groom through the glass door, which was translucent, so he couldn't see her.

But behind the door, the bride couldn't stop smiling as she saw him enter the hall. Eager to see her dulha, the dulhan runs down, but before that she does a few dance steps in front of the camera to show how happy she is. The song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' could be heard playing in the bachground.

Watch the viral video below: