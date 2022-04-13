Viral News: A dog who made a baby laugh went crazy viral on the internet and was even on national television in the US. This is probably the happiest dog you will ever see in the world. And both of his videos are just too cute to miss.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Cries as He Reunites With Owner Amid War in Ukraine. Watch

A while ago, a video titled ‘Baby Can’t Stop Laughing at Playful Dog’ went viral on social media. It showed a seven-month old baby boy playing with his family dog in their house in Louisiana during lockdown. As the two-year-old Labradoodle named Bronn jumped of the baby, Liam couldn’t contain his laughter as he played with the puppy. Also Read - Little Girl Applies Makeup to Look Like Her Pet Dog, Adorable Video Will Leave You Smiling | Watch

Liam’s mom Angela Lally Labat who recorded the video could be heard laughing in the background as she saw baby Liam and dog Bronn having a blast. Also Read - Viral Video: Robot Dog With Loudspeaker Barks COVID Protocols in Empty Streets of Shanghai Amid Lockdown. Watch

When the viral video was being featured on news, the dog recognized himself on TV and jumped excitedly. Luckily, his adorable freak out on watching himself on TV was caught on camera, so the dog could make our day, again. The video was reshared on Instagram by author Mel Robbins.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins)

Here’s the original viral video that was featured on news:

Adorable, wasn’t it?