Noida: Funny and interesting videos of brides and grooms that find their way to the internet mostly go crazily viral. And this time a video of a groom sitting on his friend's shoulder as the baaratis dance their way to the bride's place has taken the internet by storm. However, this is not why the video went viral, the video managed to grab the attention of viewers as the man on whose shoulder the groom was sitting was dancing super-enthusiastically and this made the groom lose his balance and fall straight in the middle of the road.

The video went viral after it was posted on Instagram by a user named Niranjan Mahapatra posted it on his profile. The video however spoke for itself and had no caption but was posted with several hashtags. It was shared with the song "Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo" from the Bollywood flick "Dum".

The video shows the groom’s friend dancing with the groom seated on his shoulder as he continues to dance along with a streetful of baaratis. As the groom can be seen swinging happily, suddenly he loses balance and falls along with his friend straight on the ground with great force. Immediately, everyone comes to the rescue of the groom and to check if he is fine.