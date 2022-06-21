Viral Video: Animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such adorable video doing the rounds on the internet is that of a horse having the best time as he plays with a giant ball.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy & Girl Dance to Tooh Tooh Song on The Streets, Internet Says 'Jhakas' | Watch

In the video, a horse can be seen running around a huge, green field as its owner passes him a giant ball to play with. The horse then kicks the ball and runs around, playing with it and having fun. The animal’s owner also passes him the ball from time to time, and the horse gladly follows it around. The video was shared on Twitter account called buitengebieden, which often shares such cute animal videos. The video was simply captioned, ”Horse playing with a ball..”

Watch the video here:

Horse playing with a ball.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MEcmt6uDDH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 19, 2022

The video has raked up 1.8 million views, with more than 9000 retweets. Users loved this pleasing sight, while many appreciated the horse’s owner for letting it play and run free and wild. One user wrote, ”Time to exhale, smile and marvel at the good things!” Another commented, ”All horses should have the opportunity to play like this. As joyous to watch as joyous for that lucky horse, to have such a thoughtful owner.” A third said, ”That’s how animals should be kept…look how shiny and great condition this horse is. Not being left neglected in a field all day.”

Here are more reactions:

All horses should have the opportunity to play like this. As joyous to watch as joyous for that lucky horse, to have such a thoughtful owner. ♥️ — Patricia (@Patrici24744309) June 19, 2022

The wonders of animal behavior https://t.co/pqQmpR35hF — Geitner Simmons (@GeitnerSimmons) June 20, 2022

Best timeline cleanse I've seen in a bit https://t.co/UePeIxiWFJ — It's in the trees! It's coming! (@DarkandWondrous) June 20, 2022

That's how animals should be kept…look how shiny and great condition this horse is. Not being left neglected in a field all day. — ThreeScorpions (@zo_lucky) June 19, 2022

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.