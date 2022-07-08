Viral Video: Doing laundry is so tedious and boring, so wouldn’t it be great if there was someone to help us? Well, we don’t know about you, but this woman had the most adorable helper in the form of her friendly pet dog. Well, dogs are compassionate creatures, and they somehow understand when their human needs some assistance.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Beautifully Sings Lata Mangeshkar's Song Aadmi Musafir Hai. Watch

In the viral video, a kind dog is helping her owner doing laundry and the pooch’s cuteness is stealing hearts on the internet. Notably, the video has surfaced on the internet again, after going viral last year. In the video, a woman named Mary and an Australian Shepherd, can be seen at a laundromat. The kind and happy dog can be seen unloading clothes into a basket using her mouth. The dog, whose name is Secret, then closes the door of the washing machine, before standing on her hindlegs and high-fiving the woman. Later, she follows her owner into a room by dragging a basket full of clothes. That’s not it! Secret then hangs the clothes on hangers onto the rail using her teeth. The also helps her arrange the clothes in separate racks. Phew!

Watch the video here:

Best thing you'll see today ❤️😘🐶 pic.twitter.com/JxPSpcDX9o — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) July 7, 2022

The video was shared on a Twitter account called Puppies, with a caption that reads, “Best thing you’ll see today.’ ‘Netizens showered the video with wonderful comments about the bond between Mary and Secret.

Such an adorable video!