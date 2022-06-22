Viral Video: Animal and bird videos are just the best, aren’t they? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video that has left the internet smiling is that of a parrot sitting on an open car window and enjoying the lovely car ride. The video shows an adorable white parrot sitting on the edge of a car window and enjoying the swift wind as it blows through its feathers. Notably, the bird is called Koko, a citron cockatoo who is super-famous and loves car surfing on Maui roads.Also Read - Viral Video: Parrot Asks Owner Sweety For Kisses, Says Piku Ko Pyaar Kardo. Watch

An Instagram page called Cutest Bird shared the video and captioned it as, ”Super Hero.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutest.bird (@cutest.bird)

The video has gone viral, and people were just delighted to see the bird enjoying the ride. One user wrote, ”Awww having so much fun. Owners know how far to go this beautiful bird is enjoying the ride with a safety leash attach..” Another commented, ”He wants to fly but he can not, that’s the moment he has that feeling like he is flying.” A third said, ”This parrot living a more alive life than mine.”

Meanwhile, others also expressed concerns that this could be dangerous for the bird. ”He could fall off’,” wrote a fourth user.