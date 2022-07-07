Viral Video Today: Seals and sea lions are some of the most adorable marine animals that can just entertain you with anything they do. Sea lions have a crooked but the cutest you’ll ever see. Their smiles are so infectious that you just can’t help but smile yourself.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Adorably Kisses Deer, Netizens Say OMG So Cute. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a sea lion giving netizens the biggest and brightest smile to make their day. The semi-aquatic mammal was chilling by the pool when someone started filming him. The happy sea lion stares at the camera with a straight face for a few seconds and then gives a huge smile. He even winks adorably and continues to smile joyfully.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos with the following caption: "Smile of the day!" The video has gone viral with over 2.4 million views and 91k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the video and said it was just what they needed to cheer them up.

Watch the viral video below:

Did the video make you smile?