Viral Video Today: We’ve all seen those uncles who have had a little too much to drink dancing at weddings without a care in the world. They don’t care if they step on people’s feet and they are definitely not afraid to bring out some funny dance moves. A video is going viral that shows a similar crowd of elderly men doing the serpent dance at a house party.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Boys Perform Naagin Dance on Road, Groove to The Music of Truck's Horn | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘giedde’ with the text: ‘Me and my bois after 30 years’. It has received over 42,300 views and 4,100 likes. The clip shows a gang of the happiest and most carefree uncles you will ever see who are just dancing their hearts out. They are a few men who are just clapping while standing on the side while a few are sitting with a straight face. Also Read - Viral Video: Baraatis Do The Naagin Dance With Snake Charmer and King Cobra in Odisha. Watch

Meanwhile, the fun people are dancing in the middle and doing the ‘naagin dance’ move. One man was seen playing a pretend pungi instrument as his other friends are acting like snakes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Many Instagram users also tagged their friends in the comments. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Does Naagin Dance on Kacha Badam, Amuses Netizens. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

These uncles sure know how to have a blast even at a boring party!