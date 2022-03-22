Viral Video: A video of a 19-year-old boy running from his workplace to his home at midnight to keep himself fit to join the Indian Army, has created ripples on the internet. As his video went crazy viral, the youth said that all the attention he is getting is overwhelming and requested everyone to just let him concentrate on his dream. He, however clarified that he doesn’t mind people sharing his already viral video but urged all to let him work towards his goal in peace.Also Read - 'His Josh is Commendable': Retired General Offers to Train 19-Year-Old Noida Boy Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri who initially shot the video, met the boy identified as Pradeep Mehra, again to check up on him, and see how he was doing after getting so much attention. He told Kapri “Itna bhi woh nahi hona hai ki main zyada upar char gaya hoon (I don’t want it to seem that I am flying too high).” Agar mujhe zyada hi upar chhada denge toh jo mera goal hai na main uspe focus nahi kar payunga. Matlab mein zyada interview nahi dena chhata kisiko (If they give me too much fame, I won’t be able to focus on my goal. Hence I don’t want to do too many interviews)”.

“Mehnat jo honi hai na meri, woh sunsaan mein honi chahiye, kamiyabi ki honi chahiye shor (My success should make noise, my hard work should be done quietly). “Mehnat aaram se karna hai, chup chap, gumnaam (I want to work hard quietly, away from any fame),” he added.

Meanwhile, prominent film producer Atul Kasbekar sent the boy training shoes, apparel and backpack to make his running experience better.

What was the video all about?

In the video, Pradeep is seen running on a city road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder and a mobile phone in his hand. When offered a ride to his home in a car, Pradeep declines the help and says he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 (workplace) to his home in Barola here to train himself physically to join the Army. Asked why is he running, Pradeep says “To join Army”.