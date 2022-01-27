Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India, especially in the Hindi belt. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. The Pushpa fever has also taken over the cricket community as players like David Warner, DJ Bravo, Suresh Raina, and more were seen participating in the Srivalli challenge. Now, Hardik Pandya also hopped on to the trend as he was seen grooving to Srivalli along with his nani.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Aces The Hook Step | Watch

Having fun on their terrace, the duo tries to recreate Allu Arjun’s signature ‘Srivalli’ step. Hardik Pandya’s grandmother grabs everyone’s attention, as she can be seen enjoying the step as much as anyone. Hardik shared the video and wrote, “Our very own Pushpa nani”, as he tagged Allu Arjun.

The video has gone viral, and people are loving the adorable dance. Allu Arjun also took to the comments section and posted a sweet message. He said, “Sooo cuteeee. My love & respect for this. Heart warming.” Hardik’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic Pandya wrote, “Cutest, with a red heart emoji.” “You and your Nani killed it,” posted another user.

On Tuesday, Australian cricketer David Warner, also posted a couple of videos in which he tries to catch up with the ongoing ‘Pushpa’ mania.

The Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a box-office hit and was directed by Sukumar.