New Delhi: Time to time we have seen many instances of elderly people working very hard to support their families and earn a living. And, this time yet another video of an elderly woman running a juice stall all by herself is going viral on social media and netizens are willing to lend a helping hand to her. The elderly woman, who will easily be in her 80s was spotted by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan and was posted on his social media handles and Youtube channel Swad Official. Wasan is the same Youtuber who made Baba ka Dhaba owner, Kanta Prasad, gain popularity overnight.

The elderly woman's juice stall is situated in Rani da Bagh opposite an SBI bank branch in Amritsar. In the viral video, the woman can be seen preparing freshly squeezed sweet lime juice and serving it to customers. The 30-second video clip shows the woman smilingly squeezing out the juice of the fruits, and her poor economic condition for which she is forced to earn a living at such age doesn't seem to dishearten at all.

The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times on Instagram and gained 43,816 views on Youtube. People have not only praised the woman for working so hard at this age, some users even offered to raise funding for her. Users posted comments like, “Hardwork has no age❤️…. So heart touching❤️”, “May god bless her with good health and wealth❤️🔥”, “These are the real heroes; at that age, working hard” and many more.