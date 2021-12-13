Viral Video: Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old from Chandigarh won the international beauty pageant held in Eilat, Israel, by edging out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane. Moments after her victory, a video surfaced on social media showing actress Urvashi Rautela celebrating the historic win by waving the tricolour along with the new Miss Universe. Notably, Rautela was in Israel as a jury member of the international pageant. In the video, she can be seen holding the Indian flag while speaking candidly to Harnaaz.Also Read - ‘Chak De Phatte India!,’ Says Harnaaz Sandhu After Winning Miss Universe 2021

Sharing a video on Instagram, Urvashi, who was Miss Diva 2015, wrote, “We did it India….#PostWin.” The two ladies hug, exchange kisses while posing for the camera. The clip begins with Urvashi sayng, “Koi na koi toh hona chahiye na saath mein (Someone should be there by your side).” Harnaaz replies, “Aap toh wahin pe the jahan hone chahiye ho. I can’t belive aap mere saath khade ho. Because aapke post dekh ke mein sochti thi ‘wow she is so pretty’ (You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I cannot believe you are by my side. Because looking at your posts I always thought, ‘wow she is so pretty’).”

Watch the video here:

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Sandhu also has a number of pageant titles to her name, such as Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also starred in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

Sandhu’s final statement at the pageant was about the pressures that young people face across societies today. She said: “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide.

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”