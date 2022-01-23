Harrdy Sandhu’s hit song Bijlee Bijlee continues to be one of the favourite dance challenges of Indian and foreign netizens because of its catchy lyrics and hook steps. The latest cover of the Bijlee Bijlee dance comes from a group of women from South Korea.Also Read - Viral Video: Father & Daughter Dance to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Nail The Hook Steps | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Korean YouTuber Luna Yogini, who is regularly seen dancing on Bollywood numbers in her videos. “The power and excitement of this song is unbeatable,” she said in the caption of the post. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi Dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, Netizens Call Her Cinderella

The video shows Luna dancing on the Punjabi song with a few other women including her mom. While she did the energetic and fun hook steps of Bijlee Bijlee, the other were seen following her lead in the background. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Palak & Shweta Tiwari Love It

After the video went viral, Luna Yogini thanked Instagram users for showering so much love on their video in the comments. She commented on her post saying, “Thank you all for your emojis and love and boosting words! My life is bijlee bijlee because of you guys! love you all!”

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dasom Her (@luna_yogini_official)

Luna’s video has received more than 15,000 views and 4,300 likes so far. Netizens flooded the comments of her video with heart-eye and fire emojis, along with praise for their dance. Here are some of the comments from the post: