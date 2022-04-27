Viral Video Today: Even if you love latest English songs or some soothing romantic Bollywood music, when the DJ plays Daler Mehndi at a Punjabi wedding, you get on the dance floor, and you jump on those catchy beats! Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, Tunak Tunak, and Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra is one of the most famous songs of the Punjabi singer. His music can take anyone to ‘Balle Balle land’, even the famous English singer Harry Styles.Also Read - Daler Mehndi Buys Land In Metaverse, Names it Balle Balle Land

Well, not really but desi netizens love making edits of BTS and their favourite artists dancing to Indian beats. The songs sometimes go so well with the choreography of some other song, that you may even think the steps were meant for the edited version. Also Read - OMG! BTS Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope Dance and Pose With ARMY As They Attend Harry Styles' Concert In LA

A video is going viral on social media that shows Harry Styles dancing on the stage at one of his concerts to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’. The video, uploaded on the page ‘qualiteaposts’, has received over 1.3 lakh views and 39k likes.

The video shows Harry running on the stage and then jumping wildly to the beats of the song with another artist. Netizens were hysterical after watching the clip and flooded the comments laughing emojis. Instagram users have named this Punjabi version of Harry Styles as ‘Harminder Singh’. We challenge you to not laugh, or at least smile, while watching this video.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Harry Styles aka Harminder Singh dances on Naiyo Naiyo from Preity Zinta and Bobby Doel’s film Soldier:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

And there’s one more. Harry Styles dances on SRK’s Dard-e-Disco from Om Shanti Om: