Trending News: If you have the ability to hog a lot of food in a short time, then you can win a cash prize of Rs 51,000. All you need to do is gulp down a giant and heavy samosa in under 30 minutes! Where, you ask? A sweet shop called 'Kausal Sweets and Namkeen' in Kurti Bazaar Meerut has prepared a 'Bahubali' samosa that weighs eight kilograms and the challenge is to eat it on your own within 30 minutes. The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

While the Bahubali samosa has brought many new customers to the sweet shop Meerut, it has also impressed billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka whose wife has put several restrictions on his diet after he enjoyed sweets during the festive season. The business tycoon's wife told him he could have only one samosa a day so he found a loophole in the condition and said he would be having the 'Bahubali samosa'.

"After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today," Harsh Goenka tweeted with a video of the gigantic samosa. The video was apparently created by a food blogger named Chahat Anand. The clip shared by Harsh Goenka has gone viral with nearly 500k views and 4,400 likes. Netizens found the industrialist's tweet amusing and commented saying that the chutney won't be enough with this samosa.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BAHUBALI SAMOSA SHARED BY HARSH GOENKA HERE:

After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today…… pic.twitter.com/WjuRObFD0T — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2022

The shop owner Shubham told reporters earlier this year, “Till now no one has been successful in the eating challenge. Many people have tried but could not go anywhere near completing the challenge and we plan to make a 10 kg samosa now.”

The owner mentioned that the Bahubali samosa challenge had brought back customers to his shop which is becoming increasingly popular. “Food bloggers from different parts of the country are coming to see the Bahubali samosa and are making reels,” he said.