Viral Video Today: While many desis mock the lyrics of the song Kesariya from the 2022 Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a large number of people love listening to the romantic number. Kesariya was sung by one of the most favourite singers of this generation Arijit Singh, along with Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Recently, an Indian Idol contestant named Rishi Singh went crazy viral for blowing away the judges by singing Kesariya like a pro. Clearly, the song is loved by many people and can easily called one of the most trending songs of 2022.

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka also seems to be a fan of the song as he recently shared a video where a man was seen singing the Bollywood song on the streets of London. The business tycoon tweeted the video saying, "Meanwhile in the main roads of London… what a lovely beat this song has!" In the clip, a street musician can be seen sitting on a bench surrounded by Indians and performing a rendition of the hit song. The crowd of Bollywood fans can be seen in the video singing the lyrics along with the singer. Several other people can be spotted stopping to listen to the song. As he starts to sing the chorus, the crowd joins in.

The video has gone viral with over 103k views and 3,300 likes. As always, netizens loved seeing the love for Bollywood in other countries. "Lovely song to make people dance on the street far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly entrenched all over the world," a user commented. "One of the best songs I heard in Hindi in the latest times. Hope this is in your playlist sir," a user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SINGING KESARIYA ON LONDON STREETS HERE:

Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has! pic.twitter.com/0XOsic4TLu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 30, 2022

Harsh Vardhan Goenka is the current chairman of US$3.80 billion worth Indian RPG Group conglomerate. He is the eldest son of R. P. Goenka and chairman of RPG Group since 1988. He is listed as 77th richest Indian and number 1281 among world billionaire by Forbes.