Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Businessman and chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka, who is and an avid social media user and is known for his witty tweets, recently shared a heartwarming video on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The business tycoon retweeted an old video of a Tibetan monk singing Ganesh Vandana that he shared last year on the festival.

"The most soulful Ganesh Vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma," he said in his tweet. The clip showed Ani Choying Dolma, the monk, singing the song and praying to Lord Ganesh. The video has gone viral with over 73,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

Many Twitter users praised the monk's soulful voice. A user commented, "Captivating voice… chanting sound is coming automatically." Another user wrote, "Beautifully Chanted Extremely Clear Worth Sharing. Everyone must know how Tibetans Chants so beautifully. Thanks, Great and Devine Sharing." "Prayers don't belong to a person, a cast or a creed. It's the piousness of the heart, the soul, that seeks well-being for each and every entity," another user commented.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF TIBETAN MONK SINGING GANESH VANDANA:

The most soulful Ganesh vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma! #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/gvY4zvysud — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 11, 2021

