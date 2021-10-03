New Delhi: Just days after a picture of idlis on ice cream sticks went viral on social media, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a video of pink-colored strawberry samosa and chocolate samosa and netizens are not at all happy about it. While many said the video must be taken down, some said this combination is a crime, and the one making these samosas must be put behind bars. Shocked Goenka posted the video with the caption, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one”.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances in Empty Flight on KiDi's Touch It Song. WATCH

In the 18-second video, a man can be seen showing two samosas in a foiled pack– of which one is chocolate samosa and the other is pink-colored jam-filled strawberry samosa. The video appears to be a clip from a food blogger’s video who went to the food stall to taste the bizarre combination of samosa. The video begins by showing a chocolate samosa. Then, the man breaks open the strawberry samosa and shows the jam filling to his viewers. The viral video also shows the man breaking open a tandoori paneer samosa. Also Read - Video of Giant Snake Sleeping on Girl's Lap Goes Crazily Viral | WATCH

WATCH: Also Read - WATCH: Elderly Woman Thwarts Leopard Attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Hospitalised with Minor Injuries

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021



Ever since the video has been shared by Harsh Goenka, it has garnered likes over 24 K views and hundreds of comments and retweets. Netizens posted comments like, “There should be a law against such fusion food”, As an avid street food lover, I request this video be taken down of the Internet”, “I just can’t experiment at this level”, and more.