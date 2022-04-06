Fatehabad: When it comes to cheating during examinations, Indian students have all kinds of tips and tricks up their sleeves. More so, technology has now only made it easier. In one such recent case, a Class 10 student was caught by the flying squad of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for cheating during his English board exam in Fatehabad district. Notably, the student was using a glass clipboard with a mobile phone stuck to its middle and had opened several apps, including WhatsApp, to cheat. He was hiding the phone with a paper.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom’s Priceless Reaction on Seeing His Bride in Wedding Dress is Too Adorable | Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video showed 11 pictures of textbook pages posted on the student’s WhatsApp chat. Journalist Deepender Deswal shared the video and wrote, ”One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means.”

Watch the video here:

One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa — Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022

“The student had saved the content of the English subject in the gallery of the mobile phone and he was cheating from there. In another case, the flying squad recovered a mobile which was kept below a mattress by another class 10 student at Bhuna examination centre (Fatehabad). The squad also recovered written chits from the pants of a boy student and from the shirt of a girl student at Bhirdana exam centre,” spokesperson of the board told Hindustan Times. As many as 457 cases of unfair means were reported on Monday.

A case has been registered against the boy after the squad found answers to the exam questions on his mobile phone.