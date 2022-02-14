Panchkula: In India, the emergency number ‘112’ is a single emergency helpline number for various services such as police, fire, and ambulance, etc. However, a large proportion of the calls made to 112 are misdials, prank calls or other forms of abuse or misuse. One such incident has surfaced in Haryana’s Panchkula wherein a man dialed the police emergency number 112 at midnight for a rather weird reason. Notably, the man who was in inebriated state called 112 just to check whether the cops come or not.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

According to Times of India, 42-year-old Naresh Kumar, a daily wager by profession, called the police control room at around 12am on Friday and asked for help. Within 15 minutes, the police actually arrived at the spot and located the man. When the cops asked him the reason for the emergency call, he said that he missed the evening bus from Morni, so he decided to walk towards home. On his way, he consumed beer and dialed the 112 number to check whether police would come at this late hour.

Watch the video here:

#Haryana A drunk person dialed 112 control room at midnight in #Panchkula. When the cops reached the spot, the person said he was checking whether the police would come or not pic.twitter.com/qRHXOfHzzk — Rajinder S Nagarkoti रजिन्दर सिंह नगरकोटी (@nagarkoti) February 12, 2022

After not being convinced with the answer, the police officers asked him several times whether he was in any trouble. However, the man confessed that he randomly dialed the number and had no problems.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, amusing social media users. Many had hilarious reactions to the incident. One user wrote, ”Citizens keeping track,” while another wrote, ”When you take your rights too seriously.” A third jokingkly wrote, ”This guy is a true scientist at heart… the personification of the phrase “Trust but Verify”.Called the police on 112 just to verify they would indeed show up. The best part is that they did — well done @police_haryana This video shows how sincerely you work!”

Here are other reactions:

Citizens keeping track 😂😂 https://t.co/of1e03DqpE — Bratin Bhattacherjee (@bratin2) February 13, 2022

😂He is doing opposition’s part.😂

Keeping check on 112. https://t.co/Sy2im6Xhql — Er.Akshay Parihar (@akshayparihar24) February 13, 2022

When you take your rights too seriously 🤣 https://t.co/nQYSj0hCSD — Mukesh kumar (@justmukesh_) February 13, 2022

Wow!! Citizen initiated mock drill🤣 https://t.co/ClK3MxTprQ — Sri Vivek 🇮🇳 (@SriVivek17) February 13, 2022

कितने तेजस्वी लोग हैं, और जिस शालीनता के साथ पुलिस और नागरिक के बीच संवाद हुआ, बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया, ऐसे ही अच्छी भावना के साथ पुलिस को प्रत्येक स्थिति से निपटना चाहिए, नागरिक और पुलिस के बीच में थोड़ी हंसी मजाक , प्रेम ऐसे ही बना रहना चाहिए 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/5BllzyBudc — Uday Verma 🇮🇳 (@Udayverma00414) February 13, 2022

This guy is a true scientist at heart… the personification of the phrase "Trust but Verify" 😂😂😂 Called the police on 112 just to verify they would indeed show up 🤣

The best part is that they did — well done @police_haryana 👏👏👏 This video shows how sincerely you work! https://t.co/t0vzPfKXvb — LabRat 🐭 (@dranujoshi1) February 13, 2022

