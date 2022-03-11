Sonepat: Most of us often feel dissatisfied with our 9-5 jobs, but don’t have the guts to leave behind a stable life to pursue something new. However, two engineers in Haryana’s Sonepat, who were unhappy with their salaries decided to quit their jobs and enter the food business. The engineers, namely Rohit and Sachin jointly opened a vegetable biryani business and claim that they are happier doing this rather than a 9-5 job, according to India Today. They have named their stall Engineer’s Veg Biryani.Also Read - Viral Video: A Food Blogger Makes Maggie With Cotton Candy, Netizens Say, 'Chii' - Watch

Notably, both of them studied engineering for over five years. While Rohit was a student of the polytechnic, Sachin studied B.Tech. However, they decided to sell biryani after being unsatisfied with their jobs. They now claim that they feel happier and their new business even pays them better.

Watch the video of their food stall here:

When it comes to the food, they say that their biryani is oil-free and costs Rs 50 and Rs 70 for a half and full plate, respectively. They sell two types of biryani–special gravy veg biryani and achari veg biryani and claim that they use good quality rice. Their efforts have paid off, as their vegetable biryani has become a big hit among customers which is also earning them good money. They are now planning to expand their business.

Their stall can be spotted in posh areas in Sonipat and some other locations too.