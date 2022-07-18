Viral Video: In a dramatic rescue caught on camera, a house was demolished to save the life of a cobra snake trapped between two walls. The incident has been reported from Tohana area from Haryana’s Fatehabad. Notably, the cobra was hiding between the walls of two houses in such a way that it was impossible to get it out without demolishing the walls. To rescue the cobra, the wall and roof of a part of the house had to be broken. India.com shared the video and wrote, “The house was demolished to save life of snake trapped between two walls, see spectacular rescue of rescue”Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Police Uses Iconic Poo Dialogue From K3G To Teach Netizens Road Safety. Watch

Watch the video here:

The house was demolished to save the life of a snake trapped between two walls, see the spectacular #Video of the rescue#Snake #AnimalRescue pic.twitter.com/mULLURjirN — India.com (@indiacom) July 18, 2022

Navjot Dhillon, a member of the wildlife conservation team, said that he had received information about the cobra being spotted in the house located in Balliawala, Aaj Tak reported. The team tried hard to get the snake out, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts. With no other resort, the team took permission from the owner of the house, and the wall and roof of a part of the house were demolished. The snake was finally rescued. Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered there to see the cobra.

The snake was later released at a safe place by the wildlife conservation team.