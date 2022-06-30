Viral Video Today: Haryanvi music has its own cult following and it’s a massive audience. Haryanvi singer and former Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has as many as 5 million followers on Instagram and her live shows are attended by thousands of her fans. Her dance video are also a huge hit with her followers and rack up millions of views.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Patiala Suit On Her New Haryanvi Song Sone Ki Tagdi. Watch Viral Video

So it’s not surprising that another Haryanvi singer’s dance reel is going viral on Instagram with lakhs of views. Pranjal Dahiya, who has 2.3 million followers, posted a video where she can be seen dressed in a navy blue suit. In the video, the singer grooves to her new song ‘Bateu Khugya’ on a street. Also Read - Viral Video: Devar Dances With Bhabhi In Sister's Wedding on Sapna Choudhary Song. Watch

The video has received over 454k views and 52k likes. Netizens loved Pranjal’s energetic dance moves and graceful thumkas. Instagram users flooded the comments with love and praise for the artist. Also Read - Boy Impresses Sapna Choudhary By Mimicking Her Dance Steps From Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRANJAL DAHIYA (@pranjal_dahiya_)

What are your thoughts on the video?