Home

Viral

Viral Video: Crocodile Pays Heavy Price For Trying To Hunt Elephant

Viral Video: Crocodile Pays Heavy Price For Trying To Hunt Elephant

The video we are sharing with you shows a confrontation between a crocodile and an elephant.

Viral Video: Crocodile Pays Heavy Price For Trying To Hunt Elephant

Crocodile vs Elephant: We all know what crocodiles are capable of doing when they are in the water. Once they grab any being it is next to impossible for that creature to survive. As for the elephants, they are the largest, heaviest animals on land. They are so powerful and big that even lions do not attack them. So here we have an animal that has no competitor in the water, and another animal that is the biggest and most powerful on the land. Just imagine, if these two come face to face then what would be the result?

The video we are sharing with you shows a confrontation between a crocodile and an elephant. The video shows an elephant standing inside a pond drinking water when a crocodile tries to grab it by the trunk. This audacity of the crocodile angers the jumbo. The furious elephant grabs the tail of the croc by its trunk and starts tossing the reptile at will.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Instagram by @beautiful_post_4u.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel adventure life (@beautiful_post_4u)

It is difficult to say whether the croc survived the massive assault unleashed by the angry elephant but even if it did, it must be a very painful experience for the big reptile.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

dasse_b, “The second king of the jungle 🤷🏾‍♂️”

otieno68, “Please! Give us the whole clip or non at all.”

yuskh76, “Elephant is king of jungle because even lion cant hunt him 🤣🤣🤣”

saidou_dmb, “an old money story”

sambz1001, “True King Of the Jungle 👑 🐘”

baltimore_youth_football, “Elephant stomped a mud hole in that Gator…😂”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.