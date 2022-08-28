Hathi Ka Video: Lions are the number one natural enemy of elephants. Although it is not their preferred choice of prey due to their large size, lions can attack elephants. A lion is the only predator powerful enough to kill an elephant. Elephants are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt one, they don’t have to hunt for about days. However, an elephant is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride. This is why over a dozen lionesses were attacking this elephant together so they could him for the pride.Also Read - Elephant Mimics Dancing Girl by Wiggling His Ears, Viral Video Wins Hearts With 7 Million Views. Watch

The rare sight was caught on camera by Clement Ben and the video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He tweeted the video saying, "Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses and wins… Who should be than king of forest?" The clip has now gone viral with over 246k views and 9,200 likes.

In the video, an elephant is being attacked by lionesses on the bank of a river. One lioness jumps on his back and bites him and then a few more lionesses attack him. The elephant spins around and goes into the water to get the hungry lionesses off his back. When they try to come back for the elephant, he charges at them and manages to scare them away, even when he was outnumbered.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT FIGHTING LIONESSES HERE:

Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…

Who should be than king of forest ?

Via Clement Ben pic.twitter.com/kYbZNvabFv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2022

Moral of the video: You can make it even if the odds are against you.