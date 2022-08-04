Viral Video: Ever since the trailer of the film, Brahmastra, has released, it has received immense love from the netizens. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the fans are going gaga over it, and they can’t wait to watch the film on the big screen. The makers of the film recently released their first song Kesariya which created a serious buzz on the internet. The love ballad has gone viral, and it opened to a mixed response from the audience. People felt that the love storiya line in the song was forceful, which started a meme fest on social media. And now, Deependra Singh, a social media user and a mimicry artist in a video of Kesaria Tera mimics Ajay Devgn with a lot of skill and aptness.Also Read - Viral Video: African Kids Dance to Jerusalema, Netizens Can't Get Over Their Cuteness. Watch

In the video, Deependra is singing a few lines from the song with a twist while imitating actor Ajay Devgn. The lyrics of the song sung by Deependra are, “Rabba Ne Tujhko Banane Mein Kardi Hai Husn Ki Khaali Tijoriyan, Kajal ki itni daant sunne ke baad main phir bhi bolun Zubaan kesariya.” Deependra can be seen donning black sunglasses, holding a guitar and singing Kesariya. Also Read - Rare White Elephant Born in Myanmar, People Consider It An Auspicious Creature

Watch the Viral Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deependra singh official (@iamdeependrasinghofficial)

Also Read - Viral Video: Japanese YouTuber Buys Vada Pav For Elderly Man in Mumbai, Wins Hearts | Watch

Shared two weeks back, the video has garnered 511k views with 64,003 likes and 666 comments. Deependra Singh has earlier made parodies of popular dialogues like ‘Chhoti Bacchi ho Kya.’

The Internet is loving the fresh take on Kesariya and has also promoted netizens to post several comments. “Bolo jubha kesariyaa 😂🔥,” commented an Instagram user. “Aata maji satakli 😂. 🔥🔥. 🙌,” posted another. “Ek number Ajay..arre matlab Deependra bhai 😂☝🏻🔥 ,” said a third. “Kesariya Tera Gutka Hai Piyaaaa…Would have been better I guess😂,” read another comment.

Tell us your thoughts on this video.