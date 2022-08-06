Viral Video Today: Imagine you’re having the perfect breakfast sandwich while sitting in front of the beach in the morning, enjoying listening to the sounds of ocean waves. Then imagine that just after you relish the first bite of that tasty sandwich, someone ruins the perfect moment by stealing your breakfast. Who wouldn’t be sad when this happens, right?Also Read - Viral Video Shows How Sun Never Sets in These Parts of Earth. Clip Has 28 Million Views

That's exactly what happened to this man, wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and sunglasses. The man was sitting by the beach and recording himself eating a sandwich when out of nowhere a hawk comes and snatches it right out of his hand. The man then curses and looks extremely disappointed that he'll be left hungry now. He then bends his neck and looks at his empty plate with sadness. The moment is heartbreaking and hilarious at the same time.

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly posts funny and adorable clips. It has received over 6.7 million views and 171k likes. "That looked like a good sandwich too! I wonder what the word (explanative) he shouted out meant?," a user asked. "I would be glad I still had all my fingers," another user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that the funniest thing you’ve seen today?!