New Delhi: With sadness pervading the air due to devastating tragedy unfolding in the face of Covid-19, all of us need something positive to keep going. More than us, frontline workers and healthcare professionals, who have been serving patients day and night, desperately need a break from the gloom! Because the second wave of Covid and a large surge in daily cases has put them under immense pressure and stress. Despite that, healthcare workers are still putting in their best efforts to treat coronavirus patients even while risking infection to themselves.

One such video is going viral on social media showing health workers dancing to a Punjabi song to bring a smile on patients' faces. Well, what's better than music and dance to bring a little cheer amid these distressing times. The video shows hospital staff and doctors dressed in PPE kits shaking a leg to the Punjabi song Zindagi, to cheer up Covid-infected patients. With most patients resting in their beds, they still try to join in the cheer by repeating the bhangra steps or clapping.

Taking to Twitter, user Gurmeet Chadha wrote, "Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well."

Watch the video:

Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well ( fwd)@deepaksidhu pic.twitter.com/M53pPTyJqw — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) April 28, 2021

The video has gone viral, with many lauding the health workers for spreading positivity and cheer through the video.

One user wrote, ”Amazing job, heads off to all health care workers. They can spread more smile and save world with better healthcare system.”

Whatever said n done- ek cheez duniya mein UNIQUE hai- PUNJABI gana Sun ke the heart just Blossoms, the body just starts to move to beats…#LongLiveIndia #LongLive #PunjabiMusic — ashish aggarwal (@thespaceartisan) April 28, 2021

Sirji. Your tweets bring a smile on our faces. Thanks for sharing. Positivity is contagious 😀❤️🙏❤️ — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) April 29, 2021

Salute to the doctors and all the medical staff, they are super humans at this moment — Chandan (@ChandanAmbastha) April 29, 2021

Hats off to them🙌 We can use some of this at work too. Smiling amidst everything🥰 — Swati Dugar (@swati5in) April 29, 2021

We will overcome this together..Stay safe,be safe — Goku San (@Gokusingh1988) April 29, 2021

A few days back too, staff of a private hospital in Gujarat were seen exercising and dancing on the song and even encouraging patients to repeat the steps while sitting. Some patients enthusiastically joined the doctors by either standing to dance or by dancing as much as they could while sitting on their beds.

In such tough times, even a small dose of positivist can bring smile to people’s faces!