Hearing Impaired Girl Hears For First Time, Her Reaction Is Priceless: Watch

A young girl, who was hearing impaired, gets to hear for the first time and she is obviously elated.

It is always good to see people around having a great time and enjoying life.

Viral Video: How lucky are we to have been blessed with the senses and faculties that make us enjoy our lives and move ahead in our careers and other areas. But there are a few who, due to some reason or the other, are not able to do so because they have one or more sense missing. But thanks to medical science, many of them are able to live normal life.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS @cctv_idiots with the caption, “First time hearing yourself ”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Kathy in KOOKY-town; Population: people mostly.™ @ChattyKathyGB Replying to @cctv_idiots, “God bless her. I’m not crying; you’re crying!”

Jefferson White @Jeffers17913000 Replying to @cctv_idiots “♥️♥️”

Kenny Hammel @KennyHammel Replying to @cctv_idiots, “LOVE IT!”

Gaz @Mufcgaz1 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “When I recently got a hearing aid,it freaked me out when I heard birds sing and leaves rustle as the wind blew them along the floor.”

Des @DesKnight08 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Bless her ”

Tweet From Hell @TweetFromHell2 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Wow! I love this. Thank you.”

Pennflex Global Marketing @Pennflex_GM Replying to @cctv_idiots, “So sweet ”

Navdeep Soni | SEO Consultant @navdeepsoni Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Beauty and joy of simple things”.

Mutenssën @dallaverty Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Im gonna cry”.

