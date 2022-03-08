We have seen many grim visuals coming out of Ukraine amid its with Russia in the recent past, but the latest one is one of the most heartbreaking videos of the Ukrainian exodus. A weeping boy was seen walking into Medyka, Poland, on Saturday from Ukraine.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let It Go' in Bomb Shelter, Moves People to Tears. Watch

The boy was carrying a rucksack on his back and a cuddly toy in a carrier bag. It was not clear whether the boy was on his own. Netizens said they were moved to tears on watching the boy dragging his things into Poland while crying. Also Read - Viral Video: Refugee Camp Volunteers in Romania Celebrate Birthday of 7-year-old Ukrainian Girl. Watch

United Nations officials say the Russian invasion into Ukraine has forced more than 1.7 million to flee the country. As the war enters its 13th day, Ukrainian refugees continue to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova. Food, water, heat and medicine have grown increasingly scarce in Ukraine. The UN has called the situation the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Watch the viral video below:

Many split up Ukrainian families have been arriving in Poland after fleeing Ukraine. A woman fleeing heavy shelling in a central Ukrainian town arrived in Poland on Monday, alongside her teenage daughter and 60-year-old mother.

Yelena Makarova, 37, hurriedly left her home in Kremenchuk, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) southeast of Kyiv, when the shells started falling. It marked the end of her life as she knew it, and split up her family.

The men in her family stayed home to fight, and elderly grandparents in the family weren’t able to leave because they were too old to walk long distances, she added.

Authorities say the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees are women, and at least 30% are children.