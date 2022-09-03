Malappuram: In a heart-breaking incident, scores of birds died and their homes were destroyed after a giant tree was chopped down in Kerala. The incident has been reported from VK Padi in Tirurangadi in Kerala’s Malappuram district. In the video, several birds were seen taking off, as an earthmover pushed down the tree they had nested in, near a national highway development site. However, some of the baby birds who were unable to fly, or other birds who couldn’t fly because of the force of the fall, were crushed to their deaths. Notably, the tree was cut for the expansion of the national highway.Also Read - Viral Video: News Anchor Swallows Fly on Live TV, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service Officer, with the caption, “Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become.” The video shows the birds being crushed to death as the tree was uprooted by a JCB machine.

The heart-wrenching sight moved people’s hearts on Twitter, who were left saddened and demanded strict action against the officials responsible. Even people watching the exercise were seen extremely anguished. One user wrote, “Humans are just crossing their limits and how can people be heartless some action need to be taken.” Another commented, “They wont leave the place as they had their babies in nest which cannot fly. It’s so cruel and disheartening act.”

According to the News Minute, environmentalists and bird watchers have come forward to say that the expansion should be paused until after the nesting season. Meanwhile, the incident has led the Kerala Forest Department to file a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. Notably, the tree was chopped down without official consent. Later, the person who operated the JCB driver was arrested.